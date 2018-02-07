Dangerous Bacteria that are not Affected by Antibiotics are Spreading in India

Scientists at the Queen Mary University in London say India is a potential "incubator for superbacteria," Newsru reported.

These bacteria are not affected by existing antibiotics.

Experts believe that the free sale in the state of unchecked and approved antibiotics unambiguously leads to fatal consequences. Such practice provokes the development of resistance to antibiotic treatment. The authorities in India can not cope with the problem.

Experts have demanded an explanation from the management of international corporations producing products not only not approved in their own country but also not tested by India's regulators.

The threat does not just come from there. By 2015, epidemiologists have warned that about 90% of camels in the Persian Gulf were carriers of the deadly Middle Eastern respiratory virus (MERS). It is one of the most dangerous in the world, transmitted within a radius of one meter, and a person who comes into contact with an infected animal can transmit the disease without any obvious symptoms.