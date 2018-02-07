Disney Prepares to Launch Two Streaming Platforms

Disney prepares to launch two streaming platforms, one for sports and the other for entertainment business, the BNT reported.
This presents the vision of Disney's future about what next-generation entertainment will look like - more streaming and more choice for the consumer.

The platform with fun shows and movies has the potential to become a hit, because it will be available upcoming studio productions, Disney Channel releases, Marvel series, Pixar and Star Wars saga. However, it will not be available until the end of 2019.

Streaming platform business is critical to Disney, because the sports channel SPN, which generates big revenue for the company, loses its audience. The reason is that most people abandon cable and satellite television services and instead watch the videos in Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

