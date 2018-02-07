Consumer Confidence Slightly Up in Past 3 Months

A regular three-month survey by Bulgaria's National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that consumer confidence in January 2018 was 1.1 percentage points higher than in October.

The rise was due entirely to increased confidence among the urban population, the NSI said on February 7.

Consumers’ opinions about changes that had occurred in the financial situation of households and the general economic situation in the country over the past 12 months remain substantially unchanged compared to the previous survey, the NSI said.

While expectations among Bulgarians living in cities about the next 12 months regarding the financial and economic situation had improved, there was some pessimism among the rural population about this outlook, the survey found.

The assessments about the change of the consumer prices over the last 12 months are more unfavourable in comparison with the opinions registered 3 months earlier as a result of which the balance indicator increases by 7.7 percentage points.

Bulgarians' expectations about inflation were unchanged compared with three months ago, while they were slightly more positive about unemployment than they had been in October.

Most consumers in Bulgaria continued to see the current economic situation in the country as not conducive to saving, but they expected that this would improve over the coming 12 months.

The January 2018 NSI survey also found that consumers were positive about being able to spend on major purchases such as durable goods, buying or building a home, and home improvements over the next 12 months./IBNA