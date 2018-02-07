1,200 Students will Receive Financial Support for Outstanding Performance

Bulgaria: 1,200 Students will Receive Financial Support for Outstanding Performance

The Government adopted a Program of Measures for the Protection of Children with Proven Scholar Abilities from State and Municipal Schools in 2018. It provides for nearly 1,200 children from state and municipal schools to receive a one-time grant or a scholarship for winning prizes at international and national competitions, Olympiads and competitions in the field of science, arts and sports.

The aim of the program is to promote the creative, scientific and sport talents and needs of children.

The one-off grant is up to $ 195 to support training in arts, science and sports courses, children's participation in pleiners, training and training camps, national and international competitions, Olympiads and sports competitions. The scholarships are granted for 12 months and amount to BGN 135 per month. The necessary BGN 1.8 million for the implementation of the program are provided by the central budget.

