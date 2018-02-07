Prosecution are Investigating the Death of the 4-year-old Son of the Transport Minister

Prosecution and investigation office are looking into the death of 4-year-old Kristian Moskovski. The child died on Friday afternoon after falling off a snowmobile in the Borovets resort.

Today, the state indictment announced that the same day an investigation into the death due to negligence was initiated, as at the time of the incident the child was with his father - Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski.

Five inspections were carried out at the scene, 7 witnesses were questioned, and the number will increase, the prosecution added.



Several court trials and other investigative actions are pending, some of which require specific knowledge of the licensing regime and the rules for the use of snowmobiles.

By order of the Chief Prosecutor of today, the investigation was assigned to the National Investigation Service.