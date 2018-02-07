Kim Jong-un's Sister will Visit South Korea for the Olympics in PeyongChang

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister will visit South Korea for the Winter Olympics in PeyongChang, the South Korean ministry of national unification said. Kim Yo-jong, who is the senior executive of the Korean Labor Party, will be part of a high-level delegation expected Friday in South Korea. She is responsible for the propaganda activity of the ruling party. The South Korean delegation will be led by Parliament Speaker Kim Jong-nam. It also includes North Korean sports committee chairman Choe Hwi and the head of the DPRK team in talks with South Korea and Son Gong.

The inclusion of Kim Yo-jong in the delegation is of great importance because she is not only the North Korean leader's sister, but also a member of the leadership of the ruling Korean Workers' Party, a statement by the South Korean ministry of national unification said.

However, her visit could cause tensions between Seoul and Washington, as last year she was put on a black list by the US Treasury Department for human rights violations and censorship, and Hwi was included in UN sanctions with a travel ban, Reuters reported.

Kim Yo-jong is Deputy Director of the Propaganda and Agitation Unit of the Korean Workers Party, responsible for ideological messages in the media, arts and culture. Hwi has previously worked for the same department.