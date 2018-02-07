Borisov Asks Ministers to be More Active with the E-Government

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov instructed the ministers to engage personally and more actively with the introduction of e-government.

The reason for this is a comment by Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev on the lack of mobilization for introducing the electronic exchange of documents between administrations and the risk of non-observance of the deadline.

"After all after eight or nine months this will become a reality. And there is no attitude to extend the term, so I want full mobilization'', the Deputy Prime Minister said.

"We are very clear that the fact that I did not deal with the topic for a month or two does not mean that it has faded away," Borisov stressed before the ministers during the meeting. "

''One of the first three things that we have discussed in the coalition is the e-government as the most practical measure in the fight against corruption, with what people are struggling with. We are very clear! So don't have to waste time'', says Borisov.