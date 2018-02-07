The Government Approved BGN 30.9 million in Additional Payments For BDZ

Bulgaria: The Government Approved BGN 30.9 million in Additional Payments For BDZ archive

The government approved BGN 30.9 million in additional payments from the state budget to the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications.

The sum will be given to state-owned railway operator BDZ and should be repaid by December 28, 2020, the government press office said.

BDZ will use the funds to repay debt contracted in 2007.

