NATO Buyers Near Agreement to Renegotiate A400M Schedule
February 7, 2018, Wednesday
Източник: pixabay
European NATO buyers of the Airbus A400M military transporter are finalizing an agreement to negotiate a new delivery schedule and contract terms for the troubled aircraft program, sources familiar with the discussions said, Reuters reported.
The A400M - ordered by Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey - has been hit by engine gearbox problems and delays in fitting parachuting capacity and advanced defenses.
Airbus officials presenting the aircraft at the Singapore Airshow declined to comment.
