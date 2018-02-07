NATO Buyers Near Agreement to Renegotiate A400M Schedule

European NATO buyers of the Airbus A400M military transporter are finalizing an agreement to negotiate a new delivery schedule and contract terms for the troubled aircraft program, sources familiar with the discussions said, Reuters reported.

The A400M - ordered by Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey - has been hit by engine gearbox problems and delays in fitting parachuting capacity and advanced defenses.

Airbus officials presenting the aircraft at the Singapore Airshow declined to comment.

 

