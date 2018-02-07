Drunk Turkish Truck Driver Crashed into a Petrol Station in Yambol
Source: iNews.bg
A drunk Turkish Truck driver has hit a gas station employee near the village of Okop, on the Yambol - Lesovo road, then crashed into gas station, the BNT reported.
The incident happened on the night of Wednesday. The driver's sample has detected more than two promiles of alcohol in his blood. He was detained for 24 hours, the pre-trial proceedings were instituted. The 26-year-old employee of the gas station has minor injuries, the amount of damage to the gas station is in the process of being estimated.
