Armed Man Tried to Kidnap Lana Del Rey

Society » INCIDENTS | February 7, 2018, Wednesday // 12:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Armed Man Tried to Kidnap Lana Del Rey twitter.com

A man named Michael Hunt is arrested after having attempted an "armed kidnapping" of Lana Del Ray after her concert in Orlando on Feb. 2.

The news was reported by the law enforcement authorities on Twitter, writes Monitor.

"Arrested: Michael Hunt, for chase and attempted armed abduction. After a signal, the Orlando officers managed to capture the criminal before approaching Lana Del Ray at Amway Center, "the police said in the social networks. The 43-year-old suspect planned the kidnapping of the singer since during his arrest, tickets for her concert in Orlando and a knife were found. According to police data, Hunt's file covers 66 other legal transgressions.

The Born To Die singer has not yet commented on the case.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lana Del Rey, kidnap, attempt
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria