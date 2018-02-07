Armed Man Tried to Kidnap Lana Del Rey

A man named Michael Hunt is arrested after having attempted an "armed kidnapping" of Lana Del Ray after her concert in Orlando on Feb. 2.

The news was reported by the law enforcement authorities on Twitter, writes Monitor.

"Arrested: Michael Hunt, for chase and attempted armed abduction. After a signal, the Orlando officers managed to capture the criminal before approaching Lana Del Ray at Amway Center, "the police said in the social networks. The 43-year-old suspect planned the kidnapping of the singer since during his arrest, tickets for her concert in Orlando and a knife were found. According to police data, Hunt's file covers 66 other legal transgressions.

The Born To Die singer has not yet commented on the case.