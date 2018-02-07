One Person Died in a Fire in a Neighborhood in West London

Pixabay.com

One man died in a West London fire, Reuters reported, citing data from fire departments.

It is clear from the widespread message that several residents of one of London's residential buildings have been evacuated because of the fire, FOCUS reports. Twelve firefighters and about 80 emergency officials have arrived on the site and managed to put the fiery element under control. The details of the accident and death are in the process of being clarified.

fire, west London, casualty
