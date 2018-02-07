One Person Died in a Fire in a Neighborhood in West London
Pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
One man died in a West London fire, Reuters reported, citing data from fire departments.
It is clear from the widespread message that several residents of one of London's residential buildings have been evacuated because of the fire, FOCUS reports. Twelve firefighters and about 80 emergency officials have arrived on the site and managed to put the fiery element under control. The details of the accident and death are in the process of being clarified.
- » Prosecution are Investigating the Death of the 4-year-old Son of the Transport Minister
- » Drunk Turkish Truck Driver Crashed into a Petrol Station in Yambol
- » Armed Man Tried to Kidnap Lana Del Rey
- » Romanian Navy Lost Their Only Underwater Drone to the Black Sea
- » 5-year-old Boy is in Coma after Being Hit by Snowboarder in Pamporovo
- » CNN: Oil Tanker with 22 Aboard Missing Off Coast of West Africa
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)