The EP has Made it Easier to Shop Online in Europe

The European Parliament has voted to remove the blocking of online trade based on geographic principle in Europe. Restrictions, also known as geoblocking, remain for audiovisual products and services as well as for transport services. This was decided by the MEPs who voted a 27-nation regulation on the issue.

The new directive on the removal of certain restrictions on cross-border online shopping and geoblocking was adopted by 557 votes in favor, 89 against and 33 abstentions. The regulation is now due to be approved by the EU Council and then published in the Official Journal of the EU. It will come into force nine months after its promulgation, which is expected to take place around Christmas.

Online shoppers will have wider and easier cross-border access to products, hotel bookings, rental cars, ticket sales for concerts or theme parks in the EU, the EP said.