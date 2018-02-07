The Bulgarian National Television Attracted only 1% of TV Advertising in 2017

BNT programs attracted only 1 per cent of TV advertising in 2017, according to data from the media agency. According to the survey, the total volume of television advertising in Bulgaria last year was 691 million euros. In fact, the amount is certainly significantly lower, as the measurement does not take account of concessions, barters and other agreements that televisions conclude.

By law, BNT has serious restrictions on the sale of advertising time. The public television data is based on the revenues of the main channel BNT1 as well as the BNT2, BNT HD and BNT world. They show that BNT's own revenues are constantly decreasing and that television is becoming increasingly dependent on its state subsidy. This year it is about 65 million leva. Some days ago, BNT General Director Konstantin Kamenarov admitted that at the end of 2017, television received additional funding from the budget to pay for accrued signal transfer obligations. According to the most recent official report of the Bulgarian National Television, the revenues of the media for the first six months of 2017 amounted to BGN 2,716,319.

The Nova TV and bTV media groups have attracted a total of 96 percent of TV advertising last year, data show. Nova Broadcasting Group's share is 56 per cent, of which almost 37 per cent is for Nova Television. "bTV Media Group" has attracted 40%, of which 32.2% are specific to the bTV main channel. All other televisions in the country have taken three percent of advertising revenue. Of these, Evropa television channel is the largest.