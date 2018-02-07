The Left in Denmark does not Want Migrants from non-Western Countries

Denmark has to limit the number of migrants from non-Western countries it accepts, the opposition Social Democrats said, quoted by news agencies. The organization presented a project to reform the country's migration policy to reduce the number of foreigners from non-Western countries.

"We want to set an upper limit on the number of non-Western foreigners who receive asylum in Denmark," said Social Democratic Party chairman Mete Frederiksen. According to her, admission centers for foreigners should be located outside Europe, for example in North Africa, while each case is considered. If the application is approved by the Danish immigration services, asylum seekers will not be allowed to go to Denmark but will remain in the transit country where their application was handled. There they would be under the protection of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, but at Copenhagen's expense, according to the reform proposed by Frederiksen.

Two left-wing opposition parties have already rejected the Social Democrats' proposal and described it as unrealistic.

The population of Denmark is 5.7 million, and it has no capacity to integrate more foreigners into its territory, "said Social Democrat leader Mete Frederiksen, and Denmark received just under 30,000 during the 2015-2017 migration crisis, before closing its borders with Germany and stepping up control over its arrivals, and last year there were 3500 people accepted.