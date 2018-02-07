Finland Buys 200 Missiles from the United States

Politics » DEFENSE | February 7, 2018, Wednesday // 11:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Finland Buys 200 Missiles from the United States Pixabay.com

The US has approved the sale of 200 offensive and defensive missiles to Finland, which is not a member of NATO and borders with Russia, the State Department said. The rockets worth more than $ 700 million are land-water "Harpoon" designed to be deployed from Finnish warships and missile defense ashore and missiles "Sea Sparrow" for warships of new generation that Finland will acquire in 2020 .

 Meanwhile, Lithuania has accused Russia of permanently deploying ballistic missiles capable of installing nuclear warheads in its Balinese enclave in Kaliningrad. Russia sent "Iskander" missiles to Kaliningrad for military exercises in 2016, but Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said that this time they were permanently located. Grybauskaite warned journalists that rocket deployments in the Russian enclave, which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania, pose a threat to half of Europe's capitals. Deputy NATO Secretary General Rose Gotemyoler who along with Grybauskaite visited NATO troops in the Lithuanian city Rukla said that if the information by the president is true, "this is a very serious problem."

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Finland, buy, missiles, US
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria