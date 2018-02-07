Finland Buys 200 Missiles from the United States

The US has approved the sale of 200 offensive and defensive missiles to Finland, which is not a member of NATO and borders with Russia, the State Department said. The rockets worth more than $ 700 million are land-water "Harpoon" designed to be deployed from Finnish warships and missile defense ashore and missiles "Sea Sparrow" for warships of new generation that Finland will acquire in 2020 .

Meanwhile, Lithuania has accused Russia of permanently deploying ballistic missiles capable of installing nuclear warheads in its Balinese enclave in Kaliningrad. Russia sent "Iskander" missiles to Kaliningrad for military exercises in 2016, but Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said that this time they were permanently located. Grybauskaite warned journalists that rocket deployments in the Russian enclave, which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania, pose a threat to half of Europe's capitals. Deputy NATO Secretary General Rose Gotemyoler who along with Grybauskaite visited NATO troops in the Lithuanian city Rukla said that if the information by the president is true, "this is a very serious problem."