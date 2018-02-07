The White House: Donald Trump Asked for a Military Parade

US President Donald Trump has called for a military parade in Washington, the White House said on Tuesday, the France press reports.

The head of state, who spoke of his idea before he officially took office, made his request to Defense Ministry officers who are currently looking for a suitable date.

"President Trump offers incredible support to US soldiers who risk their lives everyday to keep our country safe," said White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders.

"He asked the Department of Defense to set a date for the celebration that Americans could show their appreciation."