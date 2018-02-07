German Coalition Negotiators still Seeking Deal After All-Night Talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) negotiated through the night into Wednesday in a marathon final push to nail down a new coalition agreement, according to Reuters.

Negotiators from the two blocs remained locked in talks at the headquarters of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), where they began meeting at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Tuesday.

Merkel’s office said in a statement a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni had been pushed back to 6 p.m. from 1.10 p.m.

Finance Minister Peter Altmaier, a close Merkel ally, and SPD Justice Minister Heiko Maas both canceled scheduled early morning broadcast interviews.

Merkel has struggled to cobble together a government more than four months after a national election, raising concerns among investors and partner countries at a time when Europe is facing multiple challenges - including the need for euro zone reform and Britain’s departure from the European Union.

The SPD suffered its worst result in a September national election since Germany became a federal republic in 1949 and initially vowed to rebuild in opposition.