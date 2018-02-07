Dutch Prime Minister: We Support You for Schengen, but You are Still not Ready

The Netherlands supports Bulgaria for joining the Schengen area for free travel, but its leaders do not think our country is ready for this step. This was made clear at the joint press conference of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov in the Granite Hall of the Council of Ministers.

"We support Bulgaria for joining Schengen. But the work has not yet been completed - it requires the efforts of many actors in the process, including in Bulgaria. But I want to congratulate Borisov on what has been achieved in this respect. As Juncker said - there is a bit more that Bulgaria needs to do, I believe it will do so, "the Dutch prime minister said.

He stressed that our country is going "quite clearly in the right direction".

