A 2.1 Earthquake on the Richter Scale was Registered in Plovdiv

February 7, 2018, Wednesday
Bulgaria: A 2.1 Earthquake on the Richter Scale was Registered in Plovdiv pixabay.com

A 2.1  earthquake on the Richter scale was registered on the territory of Bulgaria, near Plovdiv, BGNES reported.

The earthquake occurred at 8:16 am this morning with an epicenter in the city of Plovdiv, with a depth of 20 km, the Geophysical Institute of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences said. There is no evidence of material damage

Earthquake, Plovdiv
