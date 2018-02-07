A 2.1 Earthquake on the Richter Scale was Registered in Plovdiv
A 2.1 earthquake on the Richter scale was registered on the territory of Bulgaria, near Plovdiv, BGNES reported.
The earthquake occurred at 8:16 am this morning with an epicenter in the city of Plovdiv, with a depth of 20 km, the Geophysical Institute of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences said. There is no evidence of material damage
