170 People Missing and Devastation after the Earthquake in Taiwan (Photos)

About 170 people are missing after the earthquake in Taiwan, agencies said. At least five people are blocked and the injured are 219. According to official information, the dead are two, but four are unconfirmed. The exact number of missing people is 173.



As a result of the earthquake several buildings have collapsed, including a hotel, a bridge has suffered damage.



The hotel, which is 11-storey and partially collapsed, has evacuated 116 people, the Taiwanese Central News Agency reported.

The earthquake was recorded near the eastern shores of the island. Initially, the Euro-Mediterranean seismic center reported that its magnitude was 6.2, but then it was raised to 6.3 and finally to 6.4. The epicenter was 102 km south of Taipei, northeast of the city of Hualian, capital of the same name, with the outbreak at a depth of 15 km.

Later, at least eight secondary quakes with a magnitude of 4 to 5.3 were registered.





In the area of ​​the disaster the movement is closed on some stretches of the Suao-Hualian highway. By order of the authorities in Hualian County, today will be a non-working day in their territory.

In Hualian County, several buildings, including three hospitals, a restaurant, two residential buildings, and a military hospital, have suffered damage. They are partially collapsed, deformed, or tilted. So far it is unclear how many people can be under the rubble. On-site rescue teams with dogs are working.

In the city of Hualian about 40,000 households are without water and over 600 without electricity. Since the earthquake, its streets have been deformed. The total population of Hualian is about 100,000 people.



The condition of some of the wounded is critical.