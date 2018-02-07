EU-Turkey Summit to be Held in Varna, Bulgaria in March

An EU-Turkey Summit will be held on March 26 in Bulgaria with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expected to be attendance, an EU spokesman said Tuesday, New Europe writes.



EU Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, will meet Erdogan in the port city of Varna. EU leaders aim “to discuss EU-Turkey relations as well as regional and international issues,” according to Aamann Preben, Spokesperson of European Council president Tusk.



This gathering will serve as a way for the EU and Turkey to improve their friendship and an “opportunity to assess matters of mutual interest and recent developments in Turkey, including in the areas of rule of law and fundamental freedoms,” added the EU leaders on their letter.



Relations between Ankara and Brussels, which have been stormy since the failed coup in July 2016 in Turkey, further deteriorated after a controversial constitutional reform that led to the strengthening of Erdogan’s powers.