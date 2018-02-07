Zaev: We are Ready for a Geographical Definition in the Name of Macedonia

The Macedonian government is ready to adopt a geographical definition in addition to the name of the Republic of Macedonia in order to reach a solution to its dispute with Greece, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

"I want to succeed in the talks and that's why we need to be very careful, but I will say - we are ready for a geographical definition," he said.

In its Western Balkan Accession Strategy earlier today, the European Commission has put as condition to counties in the region to resolve all conflicts. One of them is the dispute between Skopje and Athens, which does not accept their northern neighbor's name as "Macedonia". As compromise variants, the names "Northern Macedonia" and "Upper Macedonia" are unofficially discussed.

Zaev pointed out that the Macedonian side has already made a step towards understanding by renaming the airport in its capital and the highway leading to the Greek border, which until now had been named Alexander the Great, added the National Radio.

The Greek Foreign Ministry officially supported the decision of the Macedonian government to change the names of Skopje airport and the highway from the capital to the Greek border.

"We hope this will mean a new beginning in the relations between the two countries and the two nations ... We congratulate today's decision of the Macedonian government to change the names of the Skopje airport in Skopje International Airport as well as the highway from the capital to the border with Greece".

"Today's decision is a positive step and a reversal of everything that has been done over the last decade and which complicates relations between the two countries, a major development in dealing with irredentism," said the official message by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.