Elon Musk Sent his Car into the Orbit

A video of Tesla Roadster in orbit around the Earth was released by the founder of SpaceX and Tesla companies, Elon Musk, on Tuesday.

The car is from his personal collection. Red Tesla with a mannequin was pulled into space as part of the test load of the successfully launched new super-heavy (Falcon Heavy) rocket. "The image is from the Space Expansion Center," explained Elon Musk in the accompanying inscription "Obviously there is a car in orbit around the Earth." There is a "DON'T PANIC" sign on the middle dashboard.

The first exponents of the powerful rocket landed successfully on Earth. In a CBS interview on the eve of the flight, Musk said he had decided to send the car "for fun." "Many people do not understand why a car needs to be sent to Mars," he continued. "There is no specific reason for this, it is also a pleasure to make people interested." Typically, when testing a new rocket as a payload, concrete blocks or pieces of metal are used, continued Mousk and described it as "boring". "NASA may decide to use it as a way to quickly achieve their plans to reach the Moon and Mars," said Eric Seidhouse, a professor of applied aviation science at the Embry-Riddle Aviation University.

The launch is "something very significant even for a space company that manages everyday things of this rank," said Jason Davis of "Planetary Society," which describes the rocket as "mythical." David Oddity's hit Space Burst sounds during the rocket launch. The rocket launched at 15:45 local time (22:45 hrs) from the 39A Cape Canaveral site. From the same location, the historical flights of the Apollo to the Moon began. The start was also observed by Buzz Aldrin, the pilot of the Apollo 11 lunar unit, who carried out the first piloted landing on the Moon.

"It was a great day to launch a rocket from my favorite rocket site," he wrote on Twitter. Falcon Heavy is based on the Falcon 9 rocket and is a combination of three missiles: Two accelerators are attached to the center. Each segment has 9 engines. The total thrust is over 2.2 thousand tons. The payload to be output is about 64 tons. The cost of one launch is about $ 90 million. SpaceX is already a major provider of the International Space Station with a $ 1.6 billion contract with NASA, and has a steady flow of customers and state-owned payloads.