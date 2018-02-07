New Protest "For" Pirin and "Against" the Corruption in Sofia

Bulgaria: New Protest "For" Pirin and "Against" the Corruption in Sofia btv.bg

Dozens of citizens gathered in the area of ​​the Council of Ministers last night to declare Civil Disobedience for "Pirin and "against" corruption.

Because the visit of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, they were not admitted to Independence Square, as there was increased police presence. As a result, protesters went to the National Assembly. The event was organized by different activists than those of the previous protests against the government's decision to expand the ski area over Bansko. Tte action is supported by citizens who believe that a firmer approach to demonstrations is needed.

