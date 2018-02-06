PM: EC's Stategy Declares the Desire Europe to Become a Continent of Stability, Security and prosperity

''I welcome the strategy adopted by the European Commission for the Western Balkans. It clearly declares the desire Europe to become a continent of stability, security and prosperity.'' This is stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the government's press service announced.

The six countries will have a European perspective and a clear sign that, as early as 2025, those who are ready, can become EU members'', the Prime Minister underlines.

''The Bulgarian government will support the Western Balkan countries in their membership process. We all expect in May in Sofia to discuss how to keep going in the right direction together and most effectively, "Borisov stressed.