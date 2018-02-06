The Germans will Begin to Leave their Country, Warned an Activist Helping Refugees

The founder of one of the refugee associations in Germany - Rebecca Sommer, warned of a recent German migration to Poland over the large number of migrants coming to Germany. The Chief of the Arbeitsgruppe Flucht + Menschenrechte said this in an interview with the Polish magazine Do Rzeczy.

There she tells that Muslim migrants threaten the normal way of life of the Germans. "German citizens are ready to move to Poland because the situation is unbearable, and if Poland and Hungary do not step back from their position on migration, they can become the islands of stability in Europe," says Sommer.

While working with refugees, the activist was disappointed in the possibility of their integration into European society. "I thought their medieval views would change over time (...) But what I observed as a volunteer forced me to admit that Muslim refugees had grown up with completely different values, and they were being brainwashed from children, (...) they are not going to accept our views, and they look at us, the disbelievers, with contempt. " - says the former volunteer.

She remembers a case when violating the rules of the Qur'an an immigrants called her "a dumb German whore."

"They were eating my food in my own garden," says Sommer.