The Authorities Prevented a Major Attack in Kabul

A large-scale attack, which would probably have led to a bloody tragedy, was prevented in Afghanistan. There was a car in Kabul, packed with two tons of explosives. Perhaps the car could have been used for another bomb attack.

According to information from the Hamas press agency, security officers and sappers have arrived at the site, reported Nova.

At the end of January, Kabul experienced two deadly bombings. On January 27, as a result of a terrorist act near the government district, 103 people died and 235 were injured. A week earlier, an armed group attacked the Intercontinental Hotel, which is regularly visited by foreigners, and killed 43 people, the Taliban took responsibility for the two attacks.