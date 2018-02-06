Shooting in Marseille, the Attacker is Detained

February 6, 2018, Tuesday
Shooting in Marseille, the Attacker is Detained

The inhabitants of Marseilles once again got very scared this morning. The reason was a man who started shooting on the streets of the French city. He then barricaded himself in his apartment. Special forces of the French police have succeeded in arresting him, Nova TV reported.

The incident happened in the 15th district of the city. There is no information about injured people. The reasons why the man started shooting are not known. Police ruled out the possibility of a terrorist act, Radio France reported, quoted by BGNES.

Marseille is one of the major centers in France for drug trafficking and sending it to other regions of the country. Practically every month, young people involved in drug trafficking are killed in the streets.

Tags: shooting, Marsilles, attacker, detained
