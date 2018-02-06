The Аverage Insured Income For the Country in December 2017 is BGN 888.10
The average insured income for the country in December 2017 is BGN 888.10.
The average monthly insurance income for the country for the period from 01.01.2017 to 31.12.2017 is BGN 821.51, the National Statistical Institutereported.
The defined average monthly insured income for the country for the period indicated serves to calculate the amounts of new pensions in January 2018, according to Art. 70, para. 2 of the Social Insurance Code.
