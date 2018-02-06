A Bulgarian Student in the US is Building an Artificial Reef in Greece

Bulgarian Viktor Evtimov is the head of a project to create an artificial reef on the island of Samos in Greece.

The 22-year-old researcher is a graduate of the Goethe German Language School in Burgas, and is currently a biology student at the American University of Drexel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"I was very happy when they offered me to run the project. I am interested in animals and nature from a very young age.

I hope that after graduation, I will continue to be engaged in nature conservation, "said the young biologist.

His first success is in 2017 when he discovered and isolated a new virus called "Geralt" - a bacteriophage in the soil.

"Bacteriophages are numerous as species. They infect only bacteria, not humans and animals.

Their research may provide opportunities in medicine for the therapy and treatment of diseases that are transmitted by bacteria, "said Victor.

The team of Viktor Evtimov consists of scientific representatives from all over the world and their work on the project lasts for 6 months.

"The ultimate goal of the project in Greece is to increase the biodiversity in the area along the reef itself.

The idea is to provide shelters for small fish so that most of them can survive, "he said.

Along with the university, Viktor successfully completed a 6-month internship at the University of Leipzig, Germany.

"The internship in Germany has given me a lot of practical skills, I have learned a lot of laboratory techniques that I successfully apply at the moment," the researcher added.

Despite his love for his homeland, he chooses to continue his education in the United States, believing that there is the highest level of training for science majors.