The Richest People in the World lost $ 114 Billion Because of a Collapse in the US

The richest people in the world have lost $ 114 billion due to the sharp drop in US stock markets on Monday, Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg refers to its real-time "list of billionaires" in connection with market quotes of assets.

Among 550 businessmen on the list, 18 people lost more than $ 1 billion on Monday night.

Most of all, the stock index fell in the United States, the head of the Berkshire Hathaway investment fund Warren Bhette, whose wealth has fallen by $ 5.1 billion, is now 85 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway is the largest shareholder of Wells Fargo Bank, whose shares fell by 9.2 percent on Monday.

The decline has become record for 30 corporations that are part of the Dow Jones index, a major US stock market indicator.

The second place in losses is the head of Facebook company Mark Zuckerberg. His lost 3.6 billion and has reached 74.7 billion dollars.

Third, he is the richest man in the world - the owner of Amazon, the US internet store Jeff Bezos, who lost $ 3.3 billion and now has 116 billion.

Alphabet Holding Holdings, owned by Google's internet search engine, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, have lost $ 2.3 billion, and now their state is estimated at 53 billion and 51.5 billion dollars.

On Monday, on the New York Stock Exchange, the largest Dow Jones index was recorded for the whole story - 1.6 thousand points (6%). At the end of the session, the decline slowed down to 1.175 thousand points or 4.6 percent at the end of the trading session.

Overall, the capitalization of US companies entering the larger Dow Jones index S & P 500 fell by 2.5 trillion to $ 29 trillion.