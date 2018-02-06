Salaries in BDZ will be Raised

The Board of Directors of Holding BDZ EAD adopted a decision for an increase of 12.5% in the remuneration of the BDZ locomotive staff.

In this way the salaries of all BDZ employees will be increased as of 1 January 2018. The increase is determined by the position occupied and ranges from 11% to 12.5%. This was announced by the BDZ press center.

The introduced bonus system for the locomotive staff in BDZ-Freight transports is preserved.

