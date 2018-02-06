Breakdown of Pipes Again Left 2 Quarters in Sofia Without Heating and Hot Water
Източник: pixabay
Centralized heating and hot water in two metropolitan districts is suspended due to a breakdown.
Toplofikatsia Sofia explained that the breakdown is not big and within a few hours the heating and hot water will be restored.
Heat supply is not available in ''Zapaden Park'' (West Park) and ''Gevgeliiski'' quarter.
Because of the problem, there is no heating in three resident buildings in the neighborhood "Druzhba 2" - №513,514,515.
