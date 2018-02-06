Breakdown of Pipes Again Left 2 Quarters in Sofia Without Heating and Hot Water

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 6, 2018, Tuesday // 13:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Breakdown of Pipes Again Left 2 Quarters in Sofia Without Heating and Hot Water Източник: pixabay


Centralized heating and hot water in two metropolitan districts is suspended due to a breakdown.

Toplofikatsia Sofia explained that the breakdown is not big and within a few hours the heating and hot water will be restored.

Heat supply is not available in ''Zapaden Park'' (West Park) and ''Gevgeliiski'' quarter.

Because of the problem, there is no heating in three resident buildings in the neighborhood "Druzhba 2" -  №513,514,515.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heating, hot water, Toplofikatsia Sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria