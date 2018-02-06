Bulgarian Authorities Seized 32 kg Ecstasy on the Border with Serbia
Bulgarian customs offices have seized 32 kg. ecstasy at the Kalotina border crossing with Serbia, Xinhua reports, quoted by BTA.
"Drugs were discovered on a Sunday evening in a Turkish-registered truck carrying flowers from the Netherlands to Turkey that had undergone X-ray inspection," the National Customs Agency and the prosecutor's office said in a joint statement. The driver of the truck, a Bulgarian citizen, is arrested. Bulgaria is a key transit route for drugs moved between Asia and Europe.
