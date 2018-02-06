Bulgarian Authorities Seized 32 kg Ecstasy on the Border with Serbia

Crime | February 6, 2018, Tuesday // 13:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Authorities Seized 32 kg Ecstasy on the Border with Serbia Source: Twitter

Bulgarian customs offices have seized 32 kg. ecstasy at the Kalotina border crossing with Serbia, Xinhua reports, quoted by BTA.

"Drugs were discovered on a Sunday evening in a Turkish-registered truck carrying flowers from the Netherlands to Turkey that had undergone X-ray inspection," the National Customs Agency and the prosecutor's office said in a joint statement. The driver of the truck, a Bulgarian citizen, is arrested. Bulgaria is a key transit route for drugs moved between Asia and Europe.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ecstasy, detained, Serbia, Bulgaria, border
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria