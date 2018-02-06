Environmentalist Undressed at Minus 16 Degrees in South Korea Against the Trade of Animal Fur

Bulgaria: Environmentalist Undressed at Minus 16 Degrees in South Korea Against the Trade of Animal Fur Source: Twitter

An environmentalist undressed herself in PyeongChang today at minus 16 degrees Celsius to protest against the trade of animal furs. Ashley Fruno of the animal rights organization, PETA, is not afraid of the cold weather in a South Korean resort that will host the 23rd Winter Olympics, the BTA reported.

Wearing just white underwear she showed a poster, on one side of which was written "Champions do not wear animal skin", and on the other - "animal fur", scratched with a red line.

"It's definitely cold here, but it's nothing compared to what can happen to the animals in the leather factories," the environmentalist said. In previous sporting events in South Korea, especially during the 2002 World Cup, eco-activists organized protests against dog trade, the France press reported.

