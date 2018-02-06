Billionaire Refused to Pay Taxes Because of Hundreds of Canadian Geese

World | February 6, 2018, Tuesday // 12:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Billionaire Refused to Pay Taxes Because of Hundreds of Canadian Geese Source: Twitter

Billionaire refused to pay $ 90,000 of tax because hundreds of Canadian geese have pooped on his holiday property in New York City and it is covered with their excrement, the Associated Press reported.

The geese gather every summer on the meadow in front of their home and the family can not use their property. At this stage, the billionaire's personal battle with the geese has gone unsuccessful.

He claims to have tried to stretch fishing lines, sprayed with a stink repellent, and even put a wolf scarecrow, but nothing helped him to take back his holiday property on the shore of a lake. Failure to pay the tax is his next desperate move.

Tom Golisano said he would give the money to schools in the area. Municipal authorities, however, believe that Canadian geese are not their problem because they are in private property.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Canadian, geese, holiday property, trouble, billionaire
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria