The Heavy Snowfall in Missouri Caused over 700 Car Crashes

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 6, 2018, Tuesday // 12:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Heavy Snowfall in Missouri Caused over 700 Car Crashes Source: Twitter

The heavy snowfall in the US state of Missouri has caused more than 700 highway crashes over the past two days, the New York news agency of Associated Press reported.

The icy roads took five victims, and the injured in road accidents were dozens. The largest chain crash on an interstate highway about 150 km from  Kansas City involved more than 100 cars. In Iowa, north of Missouri, there has been a crash with 50 cars. 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snowfall, missouri, car crashes
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria