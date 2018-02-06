The Heavy Snowfall in Missouri Caused over 700 Car Crashes
The heavy snowfall in the US state of Missouri has caused more than 700 highway crashes over the past two days, the New York news agency of Associated Press reported.
The icy roads took five victims, and the injured in road accidents were dozens. The largest chain crash on an interstate highway about 150 km from Kansas City involved more than 100 cars. In Iowa, north of Missouri, there has been a crash with 50 cars.
