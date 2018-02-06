Hollywood Star John Mahoney Died at the Age of 77
At the age of 77, after a brief stay at a Chicago hospital, actor John Mahoney died. His most famous role is in the popular sitcom Frasier.
For 11 seasons, Mahoney played the role of Martin Crane, and it earned him the Best Motion Picture Guild Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Mahoney is also the winner of the Tony Award for best supporting male role in the play, nominated for Emmy and Golden Globe.
Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater, where Mahoney played 39 seasons, said the actor had died of cancer. The actor was born in the UK and became part of the newly-formed Steppenwolf Theater, at the invitation of actors John Malkovich and Gary Sinise.
