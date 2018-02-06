Romanian Navy Lost Their Only Underwater Drone to the Black Sea

Romania's naval forces have lost to the Black Sea the only underwater drone they have available, the Russian news agency TASS reported, quoted by Focus.

National Defense Minister Mihai Fifor turned to the Military Prosecutor's Office on Monday in relation to the loss of the device.

"In the course of research conducted last June in the Black Sea, the platform was lost and its search at sea, along with Navy specialists, was unsuccessful. As a result, Minister Mihai Fifor instructed the Military Prosecutor's Office in Bucharest to be informed, representatives of the Romanian Ministry of Defense told local media.

According to the Evenimentul Zilei newspaper, this is the only drone, available to Romania's Navy, FOCUS added.