5-year-old Boy is in Coma after Being Hit by Snowboarder in Pamporovo
archive
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 5-year-old boy from Russia was admitted to the Smolyan hospital in a coma after being hit by a snowboarder on a ski slope in the resort of Pamporovo. The serious incident happened around Monday at the place where the ski slope and the snowboard track cross. According to the initial information, the child was on the track with a ski teacher when a 15-year-old snowboarder from Sofia jumped to a designated spot and fell on the child and struck him in the back.
- » Romanian Navy Lost Their Only Underwater Drone to the Black Sea
- » CNN: Oil Tanker with 22 Aboard Missing Off Coast of West Africa
- » Avalanche Killed Skiers in Italy
- » Human Error is Probably Behind the Railroad Crash in the United States
- » Four Killed in an Explosion at a Chemical Plant in China
- » 15-year-old Died in a Tragic Accident in Ahtopol
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)