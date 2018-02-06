5-year-old Boy is in Coma after Being Hit by Snowboarder in Pamporovo

A 5-year-old boy from Russia was admitted to the Smolyan hospital in a coma after being hit by a snowboarder on a ski slope in the resort of Pamporovo. The serious incident happened around Monday at the place where the ski slope and the snowboard track cross. According to the initial information, the child was on the track with a ski teacher when a 15-year-old snowboarder from Sofia jumped to a designated spot and fell on the child and struck him in the back.