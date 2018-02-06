European Network for Internet on Planes will be Operational in June

European wireless network for airline passengers will be launched by the end of June, yesterday companies working on the project said to Reuters.

German telecom operator Deutsche Telekom and Inmarsat satellite operator are partnering in the development of the European Aviation Network (EAN). By combining about 300 base stations in each EU country with satellite, the project aims to provide seamless broadband Internet access over land and water in the 28 member states of the bloc. So far, European air carriers have had to rely on a fully satellite wireless Internet access system on airplanes across Europe.