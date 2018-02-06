For 20 Years, Malta's Investment in Bulgaria is Nearly 300 million Euros

''For the past 20 years, net foreign direct investment from Malta was positive at EUR 285.6 million, bringing the country to 22nd place in terms of direct investment in Bulgaria. For the first nine months of 2017, the investment was positive at EUR 15 million.'' This was stated by the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov during a Bulgarian-Maltese Business Forum, attended by representatives of more than 200 companies.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Bulgarian Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Trade Malta and the two Chambers of Commerce and Industry was signed within the framework of the event.

Minister Karanikolov pointed out that the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Malta are developing well, but there is a need to work even harder to increase the exchange rate, which in 2016 amounts to 58.6 million, and for the first nine months of 2017 year amounted to EUR 22.2 million.

The Economy Minister stressed that through the business forum he would be given an incentive to develop trade and economic relations and would encourage business representatives from both sides. In his words, in addition to trade, there are opportunities for cooperation in the sphere of tourism, by promoting small and medium enterprises and inter-company co-operation and clustering, developing and implementing bilateral projects and initiatives in areas such as energy, infrastructure, transport, environment environment, telecommunications and more.

The event is part of the program on the official visit of Mrs. Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of the Republic of Malta, who is visiting us at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Mr. Rumen Radev.

