Bitcoin Slides Below $6,000; Half its Value Lost in 2018

February 6, 2018, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Bitcoin Slides Below $6,000; Half its Value Lost in 2018 pixabay.com

Bitcoin slid another 13 percent to below $6,000 on Tuesday, bringing the world’s best-known cryptocurrency’s losses to more than half since the start of 2018.

Bitcoin has fallen heavily in recent sessions as worries about a regulatory clampdown on the nascent market and panicked investors push prices lower. The virtual currency hit a peak of almost $20,000 in December.

On the Luxembourg-based bitstamp exchange, bitcoin fell to as low as $5,920, its lowest level since mid-November, before recovering slightly. Other cryptocurrencies have also dropped sharply in value this week.

 

 

