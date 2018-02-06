Ekaterina Zaharieva: It is a Time for Rapprochement Between the EU and Turkey

It is important that European Union and Turkish politicians talk more with each other - directly, not through the media. Brussels and Ankara have common interests and it is time for them to come together. This was stated by Bulgarian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform Ekaterina Zaharieva in an interview with the German national daily Die Welt, quoted by Focus.

On the occasion of the situation in Turkey with freedom of expression and numerous arrests, the Bulgarian Foreign Minister stressed: "Despite all the problems with Turkey regarding the violation of basic democratic rights, we must also keep an eye on our common interests.

The EU and Turkey share common interests in security policy, the fight against terrorism, the refugee issue and energy issues. Turkey is not only a major trading partner for Europeans but also a reliable ally in the migration crisis and an important partner of the Alliance in the defense of NATO countries. We must also talk about these positive aspects. It is time for rapprochement between the EU and Turkey. I call on both sides to do more. "

Zaharieva also commented on Ankara's visa waiver in the countries of the Community. Her answer to the question of how realistic is this request, the Bulgarian Foreign Minister replied: "Of the 72 necessary conditions so far, five have not been met. However, in recent weeks, I have received signals from Ankara that other conditions, including the controversial legislation on counter-terrorism, will soon be changed. Let's wait and see if this happens.