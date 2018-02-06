Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Arrives on a Working Visit to Bulgaria

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will meet his colleague Mark Rutte in Sofia today.

They will discuss the need for effective management and control of the European Union's external borders and their key importance to the security of the Union.

The issue of the enlargement of the Schengen area, as well as other topical issues of bilateral relations and the European agenda, will be considered.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands is one of the countries that have so far opposed Bulgaria's entry into Schengen.