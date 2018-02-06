Court to Make Decision on Validity of UK Arrest Warrant Against Julian Assange

Bulgaria: Court to Make Decision on Validity of UK Arrest Warrant Against Julian Assange

A court decision on whether a UK arrest warrant against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is still valid is due on 6 February, The Independent reported.

Mr Assange has been living inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for more than six years following a sex assault-related case brought by Swedish prosecutors.

He entered the embassy in 2012 after skipping bail and although the investigations have now been dropped, he will be arrested if he leaves the embassy for breaching his former bail conditions in the UK. 

His lawyers have now made an application at Westminster Magistrates' Court last for the UK warrant to be withdrawn, saying it had "lost its purpose and its function".

Senior district judge Emma Arbuthnot is due to give her ruling, although either side can appeal against the decision.
Mr Assange believes he will be extradited to the United States if he leaves the embassy, for questioning about the activities of WikiLeaks

Tags: Julian Assange, Wikileaks, founder, court
