The repair of ''Dondukov'' blvd continues.

The repair was done in the middle of the boulevard opposite the ''Youth Theater'' and ''Bacho Kiro'' Street. This is not the first repair in this area, but it is done for the first time - after 22:00 when there is almost no movement on ''Dondukov'' blvd.

Here is a brief chronology of the repairs of the important urban artery:

July 3, 2017: The reconstruction of "Dondukov" Blvd started.

September 15, 2017: The sections of the Council of Ministers to the ''G.S. Rakovski'' Street, and from ''Krakra Street'' to ''Vasil Levski'' Blvd were open.

4 November 2017: Repair on the stretch between ''Bacho Kiro'' and ''Budapest'' Str.Rearrange the pavement on the very boulevard.

November 24, 2017: Repair works on the section of ''Dondukov'' Boulevard on the section of ''Rakovski'' Street to ''Bacho Kiro'' Street.

9 January 2018: Repairs in the area of ​​the former Party House. Reconstruction of ''Dondukov'' blvd.

The reconstruction of Dondukov Blvd started on 3 July.