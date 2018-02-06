Over 120 Countries Will Mark on Tuesday the International Safer Internet Day

On February 6, 2018, over 120 countries will mark the International Safer Internet Day for the 15th consecutive year, reminded the State Agency for Child Protection.

The aim of this initiative of the European Commission is to bring together institutions, organizations, business and civil society and to draw attention to the need to make the digital world a safer and child-friendly environment. This goal could be achieved through the development of digital literacy and children's skills from an early age.

On February 6, the Children's Science Center "Museiko" will host an event to launch the National Media Literacy Campaign with the support of the newly established Media Literacy Coalition, which brings together 14 non-governmental organizations.

The State Agency for Child Protection supports the national campaign for the development of digital media literacy.

The children's council organizes, in the framework of the national initiative, screenings of the movie "Who is on the other side of the network" in 15 districts in the country - Silistra, Ruse, Stara Zagora, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Pernik, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Dobrich , Montana, Pleven, Sliven, Bourgas. After the screening of the Bulgarian National Television film, discussions will be held on the online safety of children.