Silvio Berlusconi: Migrants Rob Banks and are a Social Time Bomb

Silvio Berlusconi has claimed that 600,000 illegal migrants in Italy are a “social bomb ready to go off” after a Nigerian asylum seeker was arrested for killing an Italian woman.



The thousands of migrants, the former prime minister claimed, were living “hand to mouth or from crime”, and he suggested that they were responsible for most bank robberies.



Mr Berlusconi, 81, who is leading the opinion polls before elections next month, looked set to ignore demands to halt inflammatory campaign speeches after a neo-Nazi gunman went on a shooting rampage in central Italy on Saturday, wounding six migrants